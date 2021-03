HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) — Traffic is now moving normally after a two car crash on Highway 41 just before the Twin Bridges limited northbound traffic to one lane.

One vehicle ended up in a ditch after the collision.

A Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputy tells Eyewitness News two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

