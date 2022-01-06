Crash leads to power outages in multiple Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A car crash has led to power outages in Webster and Hopkins Counties.

Kenergy officials tweeted Thursday morning that the crash resulted in a broken power pole. Crews are working to get power restored.

