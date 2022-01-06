Crash leads to power outages in multiple Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – A car crash has led to power outages in Webster and Hopkins Counties.
Kenergy officials tweeted Thursday morning that the crash resulted in a broken power pole. Crews are working to get power restored.
We have an outage affecting 411 members in Webster County and Hopkins County. This outage was caused by a vehicle accident resulting in a broken pole. Crews are en route. Please use caution and take your time when driving in snowy conditions! pic.twitter.com/tZqMLYUoRY— Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) January 6, 2022