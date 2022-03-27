OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says a driver who wasn’t wearing their seatbelt died in an accident Sunday afternoon, but officials believe the lack of seatbelt may not have been what killed them.

First responders were dispatched to an accident on the Wendell Ford Expressway under the bridge of Highway 603, where they say they found a crashed pickup truck.

According to reports, the truck was believed to have suddenly veered right off the roadway, crashing into three of the four bridge pillars. Officials pronounced the driver dead at the scene and transported the passenger to a hospital in critical condition.

Despite the driver not wearing a seatbelt, first responders believe the driver possibly died of a medical condition, in turn causing the accident. Officials say the passenger was wearing her seatbelt but had to be extricated because she was pinned inside the vehicle.

DCSO says the crash is still under investigation. No names have been released at this time.