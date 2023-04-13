EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A crash on the westside of Vanderburgh County killed one person Thursday night. It happened near USI in the area of Broadway Avenue and Nurrenbern Road.

According to dispatch, the call for the crash came in shortly before 9 p.m. Dispatch officials say only one vehicle was involved.

Sheriff Noah Robinson tells Eyewitness News that the driver involved in the accident passed away.

Officials say Broadway Avenue is shut down between Nurrenbern and Schutte Road.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information.