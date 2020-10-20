Crash on 41 now a double fatality, victims identified

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind (WEHT) The Vanderburgh County Coroner has identified the two drivers involved in a wrong way crash on Hwy 41 near Baseline Road on Monday. Coroner Steve Lockyear also says the second driver has now passed away.

Karl Bechtel, 79, of Newburgh, died at the scene. An autopsy for Bechtel is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. Judy Pharris, 56, of Vincennes, died Tuesday at the hospital from her injuries.

Authorities were called to Hwy 41 near Baseline Road just before 6 p.m. Monday. Deputies believe Bechtel was driving an SUV, heading going south when he crossed the grass median and hit Pharris in a pickup truck.

Drugs or alcohol are not currently suspected of playing a part in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 20, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: