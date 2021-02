Officials say a truck hit a utility pole, knocking down the power lines; photo provided by German Township Fire Department

VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) Crews responded to a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon on Hwy 65, just south of Mill Rd.

8A1 & 8E9 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 65 south of Mill Rd earlier this afternoon. On arrival, crews found a pick up truck had struck a utility pole causing the power lines to fall down. No injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/mnqILxpNHk — German Twp Fire Dept (@GermanTwpFire) February 19, 2021

The German Township Fire Department says a truck hit a utility pole and caused the power lines to fall down.

No one was injured.

(This story was originally published on February 19, 2021)