EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A crash on the Lloyd Expressway Saturday morning caused some traffic lights to malfunction.

Because of this, INDOT said the intersection of Fielding Road should operate as an all-way stop.

INDOT officials said the damage is so bad that they cannot fix it themselves. Someone else will need to be hired to come in and fit the traffic signal.

No timeline has been set for repairs.