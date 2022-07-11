DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Authorities say traffic headed eastbound on Highway 60 earlier today was rerouted due to an accident with injuries in Daviess County. Dispatch said two vehicles crashed in the area of Hwy 60 East and Highway 231 North.

The roadway was closed for several hours as crews worked the scene.

Dispatch said another crash happened west of the first accident. Although Highway 60 East is back open, our crew tells us traffic is slowed due to the second crash.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated on-air and online with more information.