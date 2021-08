EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT)-- State officials stopped in the southwestern Indiana to give communities guidance on how to spend COVID-19 relief money. The money is part of the funds communities received through the COVID-19 relief packages.

Officials with the Indiana Office of Community & Rural Affairs, or OCRA, say the program is called HELP which stands for Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program. She says these organizations will work together to ensure some of Indiana's rural communities receive insight on how to best utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding.