HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The man accused of a drunk driving crash connected to the death of Jacobi Gray faced a judge for the first time on Thursday.

Michael Bickett, 27, was arraigned in Hancock County Court on video from the Breckenridge County Jail. Bickett is charged with driving under the influence, wanton endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. He is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

Authorities say Bickett was driving while under the influence of alcohol last week and crashed in Perry County on State Road 37. Authorities say Gray was injured in the crash and left the vehicle during the winter storm. The Perry County Coroner reported that Jacobi Gray died from hypothermia.

Bickett is scheduled to appear in court again on January 3.