EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say an overnight crash between a vehicle and a city bus left one person hospitalized late Monday night. Around 11:22 p.m., EPD reports officers were dispatched to Lincoln Avenue for an accident with injuries.

Upon arrival, police state they found the driver of the vehicle involved unresponsive. According to a police report, the driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital for treatment. The bus driver was also taken to the hospital, police say, but that was for blood work.

Although police never clarified that the bus was a city vehicle, Eyewitness News spoke with a METS employee and they confirmed that it was an Evansville bus involved in the accident.





Next: Vehicle flipped in wreck close to twin bridges; six injured