OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) Most students recite the Pledge of Allegiance when they start their school day. But students at an Owensboro school are learning it in a whole new way.

It’s how Zariah Williams, a student at Cravens Elementary and school interpreter Danny Hinton say the Pledge of Allegiance through sign language, also known as ASL. That was learned by more than 300 Cravens Elementary students, using it to recite the pledge Friday morning.

“It can be really hard to learn a new language. I started learning ASL many years ago, and I don’t think I picked it up as quick as they did,” said Tara Jones, a teacher at Cravens Elementary.

Teachers say it took a week for the students to learn the pledge using ASL and the latest way students are learning more about it, make hearing impaired students like Williams feel more included.

“When you take the language barrier down, all of a sudden, Zariah has access to a beautiful family culture that’s already kind of cultivated here at cravens,” he explained.

Jones says signs around the school were placed showing how to say a room’s name in sign.

“That way, if she ever needs to go somewhere in the school, she knows where it’s at, she knows who someone is. It takes away that barrier,” she explained.

Hinton says the efforts are making it more welcoming for Williams and other hearing impaired students, and students are using it more since they started learning it.

“It went from very quiet, very shy, very ‘we’re going to do our own thing’ to ‘Now that sign language has taken off throughout the school, kids are coming to her asking, ‘How do I sign this? How do I sign that?’. We’ll have lunch ladies ask, ‘How do I sign chicken nuggets?'” Hinton explained.

Williams believes it’s made her feel happier at school.

(This story was originally published on September 2, 2022)