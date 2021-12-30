Crawford County crash kills one from Perry County

CRAWFORD CO., Ind (WEHT) – On December 30, a two-vehicle accident occurred, and a Perry County woman was a fatality in that crash.

According to Indiana State Police, a blue 2003 Buick, driven by Mildred Mitchell, 68, of St. Croix, was traveling east on State Road 64. A silver 2012 Peterbilt, driven by Clint Peay, 40, of St. Meinrad, was traveling west on State Road 64.

For reasons unknown, the Buick crossed the center line of the roadway and struck Peay head-on. Mitchell died at the scene, while Peay was uninjured. No further information is available at this time, and everyone connected to these two people have been notified.