EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Local artists came together for Art Jam in Evansville’s Haynie’s Corner over the weekend. Artists had the opportunity to set up their booths with no fee and network with each other.

One booth offered “tooth gems”, while others sold paintings and colorful pins. A couple of food trucks were on hand to keep everyone fed.

“No matter what kind of art anybody does or what kind of way they create, it’s never weird,” says Art Jam organizer Alexa Martin. “It may not be people’s style, but if you just set it out there and you let a couple people walk past, somebody’s gonna come up and it’s gonna be the best thing they’ve ever seen.”

The event ran all the way up until the evening, finishing the night off at 9 o’clock on Sunday.

