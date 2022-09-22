EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Crescent Plastics, Inc. will stop production at its Evansville manufacturing facility on December 2, and will permanently close on December 31.

A press release from Crescent Plastics says this decision was not taken lightly and in no way reflects the dedication and performance of the affected employees.

Officials say Crescent has a been manufacturing in Evansville since 1949. Throughout its history, Crescent supplied extruded plastic parts to the appliance, point of purchase, agriculture, and heavy trucking industries. Crescent later entered the lighting fixture market.

A news release says in recent years, and to Crescent’s detriment, many of these industries transitioned their production facilities and supplier bases to low-cost countries, specifically Mexico and China. Ultimately, the lack of domestic demand for the products Crescent produces resulted in the decision to discontinue operations.

Crescent Plastics say the closure decision impacts 62 union and non-union employees in the Evansville factory. Officials are working closely with local resources to help ease the transition.