HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are currently at the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in the 1400 block of Jeanette Avenue in Evansville

Dispatch says the call reporting the fire came in just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.

Officials say the fire began in the attic area. Two families have been displaced by the fire.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene, and we will update this story as new information becomes available.



Courtesy: Evansville Fire Department

This is a developing story.