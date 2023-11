EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Police say a two-vehicle crash on US 41 happened after reports that a driver was traveling the wrong direction on Monday.

Police say they received reports of a car traveling northbound in the southbound of Highway 41 from Morgan Avenue just before 2 p.m.. Authorities say the car hit a truck head-on.

Three people were taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story.