VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — First responders were on scene of a large house fire Monday evening in McCutchanville. Dispatch says the call came in at 7:47 p.m.

Fire crews tell us it was an involved kitchen fire at a home along Browning Road. Firefighters say that the blaze caused a large loss as it spread throughout the whole house.

Crews on scene believe no one was in the home and tell us no injuries were reported. At this time, agencies are on scene clearing smoke from the home.

Officials tell us the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive it.