WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – A controlled burn got out of hand at a sawmill on Spurgeon Road near Lynnville.

Several fire departments, including Lynnville and Boonville, were called in just before 10 p.m. Monday when the fire began to spread beyond its containment zone.

Our crew on the scene says the glow could be seen from the interstate miles away.

With limited water resources in the area, crews had to rely on a caravan of trucks to help keep the tank filled.

It did not appear any structures were in danger of catching fire, and our crew says the fire did not appear to be spreading to nearby trees.

The only material burning was the wood scraps on the ground.

At last check, the fire was not yet fully extinguished, and there have been no reports of any injuries.