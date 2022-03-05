GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) — The Greenville Fire Department says they received reports of a house fire shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Center Street.

Fire officials say a chief responded to a working fire with heavy flames, noting a close by home was exposed to the fire.

Officials report the first fire was upgraded to a well involved fire while the other residence was also beginning to catch fire. Crews say both fires were put out within three hours, but officials ended up staying on scene for an additional four and a half hours as they overhauled both houses.

The original home’s occupant was able to make it out safely, officials say, while the other house had no one inside at the time of fire. No injuries were reported. GFD says the fires are currently under investigation.