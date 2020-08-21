Crews battling house fire in Warrick County

NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) Firefighters were called to a house fire on Lexington Drive around 3 p.m. Friday. Crews believe the fire started in the kitchen. There are no injuries reported at this time.

