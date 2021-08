EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews started demolition of the Pigeon Creek Bridge along Highway 41 on Thursday.

A semi truck hit the southbound bridge in January of 2020 and engineers decided it would need to be replaced. INDOT officials say work on the new bridge will start next spring.

Crews have also been repaving northbound Highway 41 near the bridge. The repaving is expected to finish up by the end of November, but the entire project is expected to last into 2022.