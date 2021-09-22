Crews begin tearing down Sycamore building in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The old Sycamore building is officially coming down. Crews starting tearing down the exterior of the building Wednesday.

There are plans to build a 4-story mixed-use building which will bring a food hall, commercial/office space, and additional residential units. There are also plans for a renovated city-park.

Once the Sycamore building is demolished, workers will then start the process of gutting the 420 Main Building. The implosion has been set for November 21. Plans are in place to replace it with a 6-story ‘architecturally significant mixed-use building which will provide underground parking, indoor and outdoor dining, office and residential space.’