HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Central Dispatch says a man was rescued with the help of other local agencies Sunday afternoon near the Twin Bridges.

According to dispatch, the water rescue call came in around 1:44 p.m. Officials believe the man had gotten his car too far into a water slough behind the Sinclair gas station and had trouble getting out.

Dispatch says first-responders from Evansville and Newburgh were dispatched to the area to help. The man was successfully rescued nearly an hour later around 2:38 p.m., officials say.

Henderson Central Dispatch tells us the man was fine and did not need to be taken to the hospital after the incident.