EFD: 3-year-old boy injured in Read Street house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of Read Street around 4:30 p.m. Friday. AMR was also called to the scene.

Officials say a three-year-old boy was found unconscious on the second floor of the home. A woman believed to be the boy’s grandmother was found outside the home. Both were taken to the hospital for treatment of second degree burns.

A firefighter was treated on scene for heat exhaustion and minor burns.

Fire crews are still on scene. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

(This story was originally published on April 13, 2021)