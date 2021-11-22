Crews clean up debris after 420 Main building demolition

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews continue to remove debris from Sunday’s demolition of the 420 Main building in Evansville and several businesses near the site reopened on Monday.

Lic’s Deli & Ice Cream despite some windows and signs being damaged by the implosion. Contractors are expected to cover the repair costs. Some resident say it’s odd to see the once long standing part of Evansville’s skyline not be there anymore.

There is no official word yet on how long some streets will remain closed or how long the debris removal will take place.