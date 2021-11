EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews delivered the Evansville Christmas tree to the Civic Center on Tuesday morning.

This year’s tree is a 30 foot Norway Spruce. After being placed on its holiday perch, it will be decorated with thousands of lights.

The public is invited to the official lighting ceremony on November 17 at 5 p.m. The Evansville Children’s Choir will perform and Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will give the countdown to throw the switch, officially beginning the holiday season.