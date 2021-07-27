Crews demolish damaged building in Morganfield

MORGANFIELD, Ky (WEHT) – Crews demolished what was left of an old pharmacy building in Morganfield on Tuesday.

The building was damaged last week when officials say a woman driving down the road had a blood sugar issue and ran into the building. The front of the building collapsed after the crash. No one else was in the building at the time, but officials determined it was not safe to leave the building standing.

The owners of the building say they are not sure what they are going to do with the property. The woman involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and treated for neck and back injuries.