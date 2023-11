HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch says firefighters are currently at the scene of an active garage fire in the 200 block of Orchard Lane in Henderson.

A witness at the scene said the fire was caused by a candle in a garage bedroom.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

We are working to get more information and will keep you updated.

This is a developing story.