EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews were able to extinguish a fire at Trivalence Technologies in the 3200 block of Claremont Avenue on Monday.

Crews arrived at the scene around 12:30 p.m. and said there was no visible damage to the building. It took crews about 30 minutes to put out the fire.

One person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.