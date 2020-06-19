Crews extinguish Henderson house fire

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- Crews were able to put out a house fire Friday afternoon on the 4100 block of Hillcrest Terrace.

While the cause of the fire is still undetermined, Baskett Fire Department assistant chief Brent Morrow says the fire is under investigation, though it is not believed to be suspicious.

Morrow added that there is fire damage in the home’s attic and water damage elsewhere in the house.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the tri-state, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on June 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS