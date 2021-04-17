Crews filming on LST 325 this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The LST 325 is ready for its close-up. On Monday, film crews with the Smithsonian Channel will be there to work on an episode for the third season of the series Combat Ships. The episode will focus on the naval vessels that participated in the Inchon landings during the Korean Conflict.

Bloomington-based Pigasus Pictures will be onboard Tuesday, filming for their upcoming movie Runner. The Pigasus crew will film inside a stateroom and outside on the rear of the ship.

The ship is not regularly open on Mondays and will also be closed to the public Tuesday. However, the Visitors Center will be open Tuesday, and the public is welcome to observe from the shore or the Visitors Center on Tuesday.

