Crews getting ready for Hadi Shrine Circus in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Hadi Shrine Circus will start at the Ford Center in Evansville on Thursday.

Crews were setting up on Wednesday for the multi-day circus. Last year, the circus was canceled because of the pandemic, but shriners say they’re ready to bring it back.

“We feel great about it because it’s hard to find good, wholesome family entertainment,” said Dale Thomas from the Hadi Shrine. “This isn’t something that just adults go to or just children go to, this is for generations. This is where you bring your kids and your grandkids to create memories and enjoy a generation of fun and sharing.”

The annual circus will start at 5 p.m. on Thursday and will run until Sunday.