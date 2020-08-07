Crews inspect White River after diesel fuel spill

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) Crews inspected part of the White River Friday after a diesel fuel spill happened on Thursday.
Indianapolis Power Light say IDEM conducted inspections of the White River Friday from Petersburg to the Wabash River. A petroleum sheen with slight odor was observed from Petersburg to Hazelton.
The fuel was released from the AES Petersburg Power Generating Plant sometime overnight and was discovered Thursday morning.
The public is advised to avoid the section of the White River from Petersburg to where it converges with the Wabash River until the petroleum sheen has dissipated. No adverse impacts to wildlife have been observe. The specific cause of the release is under investigation.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)
