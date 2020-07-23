Crews making progress on Lou Dennis Community Park renovations

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT)- The old pool at Lou Dennis Community Park is now completely gone as crews continue to make progress on renovations.
The pool house will now be turned into an event space available for rent and public restrooms. There will also a new splash pad, playground area, and basketball court.
(This story was originally published on July 22, 2020)
