GREENVILLE, Ky (WEHT) – Crews responded to the scene of a three-story commercial fire Thursday morning.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the 100 block of East Main Cross St in Greenville. Officials say the fire spread to the upstairs of the Corner Piece Cafe.

Main St at Main Cross has been shut down while crews from five fire departments work to put out the blaze.

Anyone who normally goes through Greenville is asked to avoid the area. Main St is expected to be closed until further notice.

This is a developing story.