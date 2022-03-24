VANDERBURGH CO, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were on the scene of an overnight house fire in Vanderburgh County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 17,000 block of Old State Road 57, east of I-69.

Several departments were called to assist with water and manpower.

Our crew told us they could see a huge fireball on the way to the scene, but they were stopped by Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies who would not allow them to get close to the scene itself.

We are watching for additional information and will bring it to you as it becomes available.