EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Some of the more visual aspects of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival are taking shape in the form of carnival rides. Crews spent much of Friday setting up the rides and game booths in preparation for Family Day at the festival.

Officials say the process of positioning the rides and making travel plans for the installation crews takes months of preparation. The carnival rides are provided by North American Midway Entertainment, who has been a part of fall fest for the last 20 years. Danny Houston, the company’s president, says this is one of his favorite events, and he assures the rides are safe and ready for the week of Fall Fest.

“So every employee, before they get their uniforms each day,” explains Houston, “we open and we’ll have a meeting with everybody to let them know the day’s agenda, what’s going to go on every day, and they’ll go and inspect their rides every morning, test run them, inspect them before they open them.”

More information about the 101st Fall Fest can be found here.