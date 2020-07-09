Crews pull SUV from lake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Fire Department divers pulled an SUV out of a lake Thursday afternoon.

EFD says the driver went around a turn too fast and ended up in the water.

One person was pulled to safety before firefighters arrived and had minor injuries.

(This story was originally published on July 9, 2020)

