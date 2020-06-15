E. Iowa fire in Evansville now being investigated as Arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A police report says that officers are now assisting the Evansville Fire Department with an Arson report in the case of an early morning fire that happened on Monday.

Shortly after 5, fire crews were called to a home in the 700 block of E. Iowa, near Sherman Street, in Evansville.

Authorities say there was no one living in the structure, and there were no utilities were hooked up to the house.

The report says neighbors have noticed the door to the house was always open, and that there were beds and food in the home, and it looked as if homeless people had been staying there.

Police say that an accelerant was used to start the fire, which started in the front room of the home, and then spread to the rest of the house.

Smoke from the E. Iowa fire can be seen from our WEHT-WTVW camera on top of the Fifth Third building downtown.

Crews had the fire out in about an hour.

(This story was originally published on June 15, 2020)

