HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Fire Department has confirmed three people were taken to a hospital after a boat sank in the Ohio River.

Emergency responders from Indiana and Henderson responded to reports of a boat sinking just before noon on Thursday. Officials confirmed that three people onboard the boat were taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons due to the temperature of the water. Their condition is not known at this time.

