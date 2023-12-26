HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – One person is dead after authorities say a vehicle flipped over on US 41 North near Waterworks Road.

Crews were dispatched at approximately 2 p.m. to the scene of the accident. Crews from both Indiana and Kentucky are responding to the accident.

Henderson Dispatch has confirmed another accident happened south of the Twin Bridges after the fatal accident occurred. Dispatch says the call came in for the second accident around 2:18 p.m.. The second accident reportedly involved a semi-truck and a van.

Eyewitness News will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.