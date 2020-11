EVANSVILLE (WEHT) – Crews are on scene at a home under construction that has collapsed in the 300 block of Edgar Street in Evansville. No one was injured.

Eyewitness News has a crew on scene. This story will be updated.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on November 19, 2020)