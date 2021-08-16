Crews respond to early morning vacant house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to an early morning house fire Monday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Main and Franklin Street.

Original reports came in as a tree on fire, but when firefighters got to the scene, flames were coming from the back and upper level of a home.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

We’re told there is also damage to a neighbor’s garage. Fire officials say the house is vacant and had no electricity going to it, but they suspect possible homeless activity.