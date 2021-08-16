Crews respond to early morning vacant house fire

Local
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Crews were called to an early morning house fire Monday. It happened around 2:30 a.m. near Main and Franklin Street.

Original reports came in as a tree on fire, but when firefighters got to the scene, flames were coming from the back and upper level of a home.

Officials say it took about 30 minutes to get the fire under control.

We’re told there is also damage to a neighbor’s garage. Fire officials say the house is vacant and had no electricity going to it, but they suspect possible homeless activity.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories