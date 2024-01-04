HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Multiple fire departments were called to a structure fire at Dusty Barn Distillery in Posey County on Thursday morning.

Officials say the fire is now extinguished with minimal damage to the structure. Crews remain at the scene handling hot spots. Marrs Township, Perry Township and Black Township fire departments assisted.

No injuries were reported.

Eyewitness News has a reporter at the scene, and we will update this story as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.