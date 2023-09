HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Gibson County Sheriff said a vehicle hit a home and caused it to catch fire on Friday night.

The fire was reported at a home on County Road 400 West, just outside of Princeton.

Sheriff Bruce Vanoven said two people fled the scene, but they were identified by witnesses.

He said charges are being filed.

According to the sheriff, no one was in the home at the time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring any updates.