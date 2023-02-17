HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews were at the scene of a house fire in the 800 block of North Green Street in Henderson on Friday.

Officials say calls came in from drivers just after 9 a.m. while smoke was blowing over Green Street. Henderson Fire Department said smoke moved across the street reducing visibility which forced crews to close that area of the street. Firefighters were also ordered to leave the inside of the home and fight the fire from a defensive mode.

Eyewitness News will update this story as we learn more.

This is a developing story.