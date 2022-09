EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Fire crews in Evansville are responding to a call about a structure fire in the 5700 block of Woodland Knoll Lane.

Fire crews say the fire began at an attached garage and has spread to the other side of the house. Officials say this is a subdivision off of Upper Mount Vernon Road west of Red Bank.

No injuries have been reported.

