Crews respond to house fire in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Several fire departments battled house fire in Henderson County on Monday night.

Crews are responded after 7 p.m. to the 4600 block of Konsler-Denton Rd. That’s in the southern part of Henderson County.

When firefighters arrived, they said flames were shooting out of the roof of the home. They were able to get the fire under control at about 8:30 p.m.

We’re told everyone was outside when the fire started, and no one was hurt.

Investigators believe the fire started in the kitchen but are uncertain. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

(This story was originally published on Sept. 7, 2020)