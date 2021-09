NEWBURGH, Ind (WEHT) – Firefighters extinguished a large house fire on Friday in Newburgh.

Crews responded to a house fire in the 4000 block of South Hilldale Drive. Crews say that when they arrived flames were shooting out of the house. The fire was so hot that it melted some of the siding on the house next door.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. There’s no word on any injuries.

This is a developing story.